Phillips 66 Aviation adds FBO content to its virtual experience

HOUSTON (Feb. 23, 2021) – Nine Phillips 66® Aviation branded FBOs now have a virtual booth as a part of the Phillips 66 Virtual Experience.

The first-of-its-kind digital experience, which was launched in December, is designed as a virtual tradeshow and allows users to explore various exhibits, watch videos and presentations, and now explore and learn about select FBOs, all from the comfort of their home or office.

The following FBOs are featured:

Business Jet Center

Circle Air Group

DuPage Flight Center

Fontainebleau

Gill Aviation

Glacier Jet Center

TAC Air

Texas Jet

Tri-City Aviation

Visitors also have the opportunity to score exclusive offerings, like a branded Nike golf polo shirt from Gill Aviation, and to view exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of upcoming FBO changes, like the new state-of-the-art terminal under construction at TAC Air-AMA.

In addition to FBO resources, the Virtual Experience includes information regarding Phillips 66 Aviation programs like Contract Fuel, WingPoints Rewards and credit cards. The following educational webinars can also be viewed online:

Three Keys to Aviation Fuel: Receive, Manage and Deliver

Benefits of Contract Fuel

Verifying Fuel Type: The Key to Aircraft Misfueling Prevention

To explore the Phillips 66 Aviation Virtual Experience, visit phillips66virtualexperience.com.

About Phillips 66® Aviation

Phillips 66 is one of the largest refiners in the United States and a top supplier of jet fuels and avgas to private, commercial and military aviation. Our extensive network of refineries, pipelines and supply terminals translates into secure, cost-effective supply now and in the future. Phillips 66 Aviation supports the nation’s largest branded dealer network. Currently, Phillips 66 Aviation supplies jet fuel and avgas to a network of more than 800 Fixed Base Operations. For more information, visit www.Phillips66Aviation.com and like us on Facebook. Phillips 66 is a trademark of Phillips 66 Company or one of its subsidiaries.