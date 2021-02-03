Phillips 66 Aviation Awards 1 Million WingPoints to Three Charities

HOUSTON (Feb. 3, 2021) – Three charities are each the recipients of 1 million WingPoints as a result of the “It’s the Great WingPoints Giveaway” promotion presented by Phillips 66® Aviation. Congratulations to Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, LifeLine Pilots and Veterans Airlift Command (VAC).

As a part of the promotion, one lucky FBO and one lucky cardholder were awarded the grand prize of 1 million bonus WingPoints, along with the opportunity to choose a charity of their choice to also receive 1 million WingPoints. Midwest Aviation at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois (KMWA) is the grand prize winning FBO and selected Veterans Honor Flight.

In a heartwarming turn of events, the winning cardholder generously donated his grand prize to a second charity, allowing Phillips 66 to award both LifeLine Pilots and VAC.

“We launched the WingPoints giveaway in order to celebrate our customers and the positive contributions made by the aviation industry this year,” said Lindsey Grant, Manager, Phillips 66 Aviation. “While no amount of WingPoints can truly reflect our gratitude, we thank you for all that you do every day.”

Phillips 66 is honored to award the following charities:

Veteran’s Honor Flight is dedicated to honoring veterans with a free trip to Washington D.C. to visit their monuments and memorials. Learn more at veteranshonorflight.org.

LifeLine Pilots facilitates free air transportation through volunteer pilots for financially distressed passengers with medical and humanitarian needs. Learn more at lifelinepilots.org.

The VAC provides free air transportation to post 9/11 combat wounded and their families for medical and other compassionate purposes through a national network of volunteer aircraft owners and pilots. Learn more at veteransairlift.org.

The “It’s the Great WingPoints Giveaway” promotion ran from Sept. 22 – Dec. 21. Each time pilots used their Phillips 66 Aviation WingPoints® Rewards Card on valid fuel purchases, they and the FBO were automatically entered to win various prizes.

In addition to the grand prizes for cardholders, monthly, weekly and instant prizes were awarded with 60,000, 35,000 and 20,000 bonus WingPoints respectively. There were a total of 66 winners.

There are roughly 200 Phillips 66 branded FBOs around the country offering WingPoints Rewards. The rewards program allows pilots to redeem points immediately for gift cards from leading retailers and restaurants – or for a prepaid Visa or Amex card acceptable at thousands of locations.

To see a list of locations that participate in the Phillips 66 Aviation WingPoints Rewards program, click here.

If you are an FBO or pilot and would like to sign up for the WingPoints Rewards program, please visit wingpoints.com.

About Phillips 66® Aviation

Phillips 66 is one of the largest refiners in the United States and a top supplier of jet fuels and avgas to private, commercial and military aviation. Our extensive network of refineries, pipelines and supply terminals translates into secure, cost-effective supply now and in the future. Phillips 66 Aviation supports the nation’s largest branded dealer network. Currently, Phillips 66 Aviation supplies jet fuel and avgas to a network of more than 800 Fixed Base Operations. For more information, visit www.Phillips66Aviation.com and like us on Facebook. Phillips 66 is a trademark of Phillips 66 Company or one of its subsidiaries.