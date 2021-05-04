Phillips 66 Branded FBOs Ranked in 2021 PRASE Survey

HOUSTON (May 4, 2021) – Phillips 66® Aviation congratulates the top-ranked FBOs, as determined by Professional Pilot Magazine’s Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment (PRASE) Survey. This year, five branded FBOs were ranked among the coveted list of 23 Best U.S. FBOs. For the fifth year, Texas Jet at Fort Worth Meacham International (KFTW) earned the title of No. 1 Best U.S. Independent FBO.

“We’re thrilled to see so many of the Phillips 66 branded FBOs awarded in the PRASE Survey this year,” said Lindsey Grant, Manager, Aviation. “It’s been a challenging year for the aviation industry, but their unwavering dedication to their customers is obvious.”

The 48th annual survey ranked both national and international FBOs for overall excellence. Professional Pilot magazine subscribers returned 837 ballot forms scoring FBOs on a scale of 1 (poor) to 10 (excellent) in six categories, including line team, customer service representatives, facility, amenities, promptness and efficiency, and value for price.

The full list of top-ranked Phillips 66 branded FBOs includes:

Best U.S. FBOs Ranking FBO Airport Served Score 4 Texas Jet Fort Worth Meacham International (KFTW) 9.59 11 Jet Aviation Palm Beach International (KPBI) 9.22 18 Jet Aviation Teterboro (KTEB) 8.96 20 Fontainebleau Aviation Miami-Opa Locka Executive (KOPF) 8.91 21 Business Jet Center Dallas Love Field (KDAL) 8.9 Best Independent FBOs Ranking FBO Airport Served Score 1 Texas Jet Fort Worth Meacham International (KFTW) 9.59 9 Fontainebleau Aviation Miami-Opa Locka Executive (KOPF) 8.91 10 Business Jet Center Dallas Love Field (KDAL) 8.9 Best Small FBO Chain (3-10) Ranking Name Airports Served* Score 2 Cutter Aviation KABQ, KCOS, KDVT, KPHX 9.21 4 Jet Aviation KBED, KCPS, KHOU, KIAD, KPBI, KTEB, KVNY 8.91 Best Large FBO Chain (11+) Ranking Name Airports Served* Score 1 Million Air KSUS, KGPT, KALB 9.31 4 TAC Air KAMA, KAPA, KFSM, KLEX, KOMA, KPVU, KSHV, KSLC, KSUS, KTXK, KTYS 8.73 Best CSRs Ranking Name FBO/Airport Served Score 2 Holly Hopkins Texas Jet, KFTW 9.96

The Professional Pilot PRASE Survey is an annual tabulation of customer opinions of aviation ground services. Executives in charge of flight departments, aviation managers, chief pilots, pilots, CEOs and other qualified subscribers to Professional Pilot magazine are polled once a year in order to determine the PRASE Winners List. PRASE is the gold standard of aviation ground service leaders.

For more details about this year’s PRASE Survey, visit www.propilotmag.com.

For more information regarding Phillips 66 Aviation fuel, services and FBO network, visit www.phillips66aviation.com.