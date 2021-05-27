Prodigy Aviation Announces New Pilot Simulator Training Centre for West and Central Africa

Prodigy Avia Solutions Limited announces establishment of an Independent Simulator Training Center for West and Central Africa – Prodigy Aviation Training Centre – starting operation in 2021 with a Boeing B737 Classic Full Flight Simulator and additional simulators under final negotiations.

One of Africa’s leading Aviation Consultancy, Prodigy Avia Solutions, with offices in Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, and the United Kingdom has announced the establishment of a new Independent Simulator Training Center for West and Central Africa – Prodigy Aviation Training Centre (PATC) – which will start operations in Accra, Ghana in 2021 with a Boeing B737 Classic Full Flight Simulator subject to GCAA initial certification.

Following last November’s announcement, together with the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), of the plan to establish a training center the Prodigy Avia Solutions Team has worked with a number of African Airlines, the Ghana Government and international strategic partners the meet the timeline of starting operations in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 4-bay simulator training center will start operations with a Boeing B737 Classic Full Flight Simulator and the management team is currently in advanced discussions to bring two more devices in 2021.

Capt Idriss Chedjou, Managing Partner of Prodigy Avia Solutions commented “We are extremely pleased to announce the establishment of Prodigy Aviation Training Centre which will bring critical pilot training infrastructure to West and Central Africa and support the operations and growth of the regional airlines. Over the past few months, we have signed up key partners both locally and internationally which provide us with one of the strongest support foundations I have seen globally and shows the interest in developing the African Aviation Training infrastructure. In addition to starting operations with a Boeing 737 Classic Full Flight Simulator we are currently in advanced discussions for two additional devices which could potentially also be ready for training in 2021.”

The new independent training center will bring critical pilot training infrastructure to the African continent which is suffering not only from an underdeveloped simulator training infrastructure but also pandemic related travel restrictions which are affecting the airline training plans of several operators.

Prodigy Aviation Solutions will share details over the coming weeks on PATC’s dedicated website patc.aero about the training center facilities, regional and international partnerships, additional training courses which will be offered by the center and the additional simulators being planned.