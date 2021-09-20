Quadrant Pilot Expands Global Pilot Training Activities Through Partnership With P7 Aviation

UK Pilot Training Organisation Quadrant Pilot expands its pilot training activities (EASA/UK-CAA ATO) to the United Arab Emirates – will provide training for Boeing B737 Classic and Boeing B747-400 through strategic partnership with P7 Aviation

Perfectly positioned in light of the return to international travel, Quadrant Pilot, the London based UK-CAA and EASA Approved Training Organisation (ATO), is welcoming flight crew through its doors at an increasing rate. With professional courses ranging from the preparatory APS-MCC, Type Ratings, Revalidations and Renewals through to instructor training (TRI/SFI Courses) and tailored refresher/recurrent training., Quadrant Pilot represents an indispensable resource centre for flight crews.

Real-world value and the highest standards in training are at the core of the Quadrant Pilot mission, and with pristine simulators for the Boeing 737NG, Airbus A320, plus, through a resilient and strategic partnership, the Boeing 737CL and a newly arrived Boeing 747. These fastidiously maintained training devices are supported by state-of-the-art classroom facilities, online training, manuals and courseware which are unsurpassed.

Located in the United Kingdom within easy reach of Gatwick International Airport, with its partner facility in the United Arab Emirates, Quadrant Pilot maintains year-round quick and accessible training solutions, with excellent availability and flexibility, backed by a comprehensive team of world-class instructors and examiners, many of whom remain active commercial flight crew.

Simon Bill Business Development Director and Accountable Manager for Quadrant Pilot ATO commented: “These are exciting times for Quadrant Pilot ATO. By joining forces with Pier 7 Aviation, we are able to expand both our portfolio of training services and our geographical footprint. Together with our strategic partner P7, we are happy to be offering increased choice in more locations to airlines and individual pilots seeking professional pilot training. Our mission is to offer the best possible standard of pilot training at a reasonable cost and our recent and ongoing expansion will enable this objective.”

The joint infrastructure will now be able to offer airlines and individuals pilot training courses on the following aircraft types; Airbus A320, Boeing B737NG, Boeing B737 Classic and Boeing B747.

The devices are all EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) approved and used by a wide range of airlines, airline pilots and commercial pilot license holders.