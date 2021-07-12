Richter Flight Service Selects Avsoft A320 Aircraft Systems Course

Richter Flight Service GmbH, a provider of individual flight charter and scheduled flight solutions based in Wesel, Germany, has selected Avsoft International’s A320 aircraft systems course for online pilot training.

Manager, Andreas Ganssmüller commented: “As a newly founded aviation company, we have received permission from the German aviation authority (Luftfahrt-Bundesamt / LBA) to train pilots on Airbus A320s as part of our AOC. In Avsoft we have found a company that offers a platform where the price / performance ratio is right. In addition, in the past few weeks we have found a partner in Avsoft who reacts quickly (and always in a friendly manner) to our inquiries and concerns and implements them quickly. I look forward to working with Avsoft in the years to come.”

Avsoft’s proprietary Learning Management System (AvLMS) is being used to deliver the required training and to provide comprehensive reporting facilities to administer all aspects of pilot training and course structure.

About Richter Flight Service

Richter Flight Service GmbH is a provider of individual flight charter and scheduled flight solutions based in Wesel, Germany. Richter Flight Service has been approved by the Luftfahrt-Bundesamt (LBA) to provide Airbus A320 pilot training.

About Avsoft

Avsoft International® provides online pilot training courses suitable for initial and recurrent training of airline pilots and a Learning Management System (LMS) to Airlines, Approved Training Organizations, and individual pilots. Avsoft offers clients one of the largest libraries of aircraft systems courses and general subject courses. Avsoft creates and customizes courses using its proprietary content authoring tool, the RD3 system. Avsoft’s courses are SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS. When delivered through AvLMS, Avsoft’s proprietary LMS, courses can be viewed online or offline using Avsoft’s app for iPad and Android tablets, the Portable Classroom. For more information, please visit www.avsoft.com.