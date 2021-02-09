Signature Select™ Member FBO Sun Air Jets Offers SAF in Southern California

(Greater Los Angeles Area, California – February 9, 2021) – Signature Select member FBO Sun Air Jets is pleased to announce it will be blazing new trails, offering sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at their full- service FBO in Ventura County. Sun Air Jets will be one of the first FBOs in the Signature Select network to offer SAF.

With the rising need for environmental sustainability, Sun Air Jets is excited to join the private aviation industry’s efforts to reduce its impact on the environment. As a clean substitute for conventional jet fuel, SAF is made from organic and renewable materials rather than refined from petroleum and can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 75%.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for everyone to do their part,” says Brian Counsil, President and CEO of Sun Air Jets. “We’re thrilled to partner with Signature Select and Epic Fuels to be one of the first companies to offer SAF and help our company and clients reduce their carbon footprint.”

Sun Air Jets will begin offering SAF at KCMA in Ventura County at a special low rate. Due to a generous donation by an anonymous benefactor, the company will offer SAF at the same rate as conventional jet fuel while supplies last.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to extend this unique partnership to our Signature Select FBOs, and we will continue to focus on environmental stewardship and safety, paving the way for a more sustainable future,” said Marius Ronge, President of EPIC Fuels and Signature Select.

To encourage the purchase of this alternative fuel source, Sun Air Jets is offering Signature TailWins loyalty program members five times the amount of Signature TailWins reward points for SAF orders. This offer is available for a limited-time during February and March 2021.

To learn more or make a reservation for SAF, visit sunairjets.com or call (805) 389-9301.

About Sun Air Jets

Sun Air Jets operates one of the safest rated private jet fleets in the nation with a flawless safety record spanning over 20 years. Serving the greater Los Angeles area, Sun Air Jets, a SIGNATURE SELECTTM member FBO, provides aircraft management, maintenance, private luxury hangars, and private charter jet services on a diverse fleet including Gulfstream, Bombardier, Citation, Hawker and Falcon aircraft. Along with maintaining the highest safety standards in the industry, Sun Air Jets remains dedicated to serving clients with the highest levels of operating expertise and personable customer service. With bases located in Camarillo and Van Nuys, California, including a full-service FBO at the company’s KCMA headquarters, Sun Air Jets is a fully certified Part 145 repair station and 135 charter operator. To learn more about Sun Air Jets, visit sunairjets.com.

About Signature Select

Signature Select is the leading FBO network affiliation program enabling third-party FBOs to join the world’s most traveled network. Select FBO licensees (Select Partners) can access a multitude of network programs aimed at existing and new Signature Flight Support end-user customers that enhance the value and service delivery at Select Partner FBOs.

For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com