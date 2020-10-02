Simaero has successfully launched its learning management system for pilots training

SIMAERO is glad to introduce its Learning Management System, which is designed to perform various theoretical courses online from anywhere in the world.

SIMAERO’s online Learning Management System provides different theoretical modules of type rating programs, including computer based training for aircraft systems as well as typical ground course content normally presented in a classroom with an instructor, such as Mass and Balance, Limitations, Performances as well as normal and abnormal standard operations procedures. Special modules for Low visibility, Upset Recovery, Performance Based Navigation are available as well.

This innovative concept in the pilot training industry was initiated in order to provide the clients from all around the world with the quick solution to continue pilots’ training during global sanitary crisis as well as to create the modern, efficient and cost-effective tool to deliver the theoretical knowledge.

“During global COVID pandemic and worldwide travel restrictions, the demand of such learning tool has become stronger than ever”, says Patrice Galinier, Head of Training of SIMAERO. “Thanks to the very efficient cooperation of our team of pilots-experts and SIMAERO colleagues, we have developed a comprehensive and modern tool.”

Our clients may benefit from the system to better organize the internal trainings of the operator as well as to use it as a training deadlines tracking tool. SIMAERO will be always available for assistance and consultations.

System allows users to contact instructors via distance communication tools any time in case there are questions.

The Learning Management System is very efficient in license revalidations, pilots’ assessments and theoretical skill tests.

“Once again SIMAERO invests into modernisation and trainings aids, demonstrating Flexibility as one of our key corporate value. It is our priority to provide our clients with reliable solutions to organise theoretical and ground courses via distance, minimising physical contact, traveling and avoiding extended stay abroad, what is already appreciated by SIMAERO customers,”- underlines Nicolas Mouté, CEO of SIMAERO.

From July 2020 SIMAERO clients have begun to use the system and the feedback is very positive: quick and easy access to an intuitive online platform, which is adapted to all internet browsers and iOS and Android platforms of all devices such as computers, notebooks, iPad, tablet, smart telephones, allowing real-time monitoring of trainee progress and providing reduction of costs for companies and trainees, optimising the rotation of teaching personnel and allowing to save time and expenses of all concerned parties.

SIMAERO is an independent provider of flight simulator capacity, flight crew training, simulator leasing services, engineering and consultancy to commercial airlines and simulator operators. With 20 simulators in operation across its international network in Paris, Dinard and Johannesburg, SIMAERO can provide a comprehensive range of training solutions for Airbus A320, A330, A340; Boeing 737, 757, 767; ATR 500, 600; ERJ 145; Beech 1900; Dash 8; MD80/82; Fokker 28, Fokker 100. SIMAERO Training Organization for pilots is certified by EASA and also reached successfully other civil aviation authorities qualifications including South Africa, China, Russia, UAE, Ukraine and many others.