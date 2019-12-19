Top Selling Diamond Aircraft Distributor Flying High for the Third Year in a Row

LifeStyle Aviation finishes 2019 strong as the number one seller of new Diamond Aircraft in North America.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., December 19, 2019 — With the 2019 aircraft order numbers now in the books, LifeStyle Aviation has clinched the top-selling Diamond Aircraft distributor position in North America for the third year running. The company has been the top-selling Diamond Aircraft distributor for 2017, 2018, and now 2019.

The company focuses on modern aircraft and helping people achieve modern aviation lifestyles for personal and business mobility, selling a range of technologically advanced aircraft with Diamond being the company’s top-selling brand.

This year LifeStyle is celebrating 12 years in business and the expansion of its staff with new field and headquarters offices. The company has been a Diamond Distributor for all 12 years and has uniquely focused on developing a core of LifeStyle Aviation Network Partners to foster flight-training “Dream Centers” where people have access to modern aviation, training methods, and innovative aircraft ownership options.

“We are very blessed and grateful for our clients and partners who have entrusted our team to help them achieve their ‘Aviation LifeStyle’ dreams and business goals,” said John Armstrong, CEO and Founder of LifeStyle Aviation. “Flight schools and individuals alike are discovering the tremendous value and advantages of the modern jet-A-burning aircraft we specialize in. Our growing flight school network and our DiamondShare program continue to be major drivers of our growth and success.”

LifeStyle Aviation, which specializes in providing customized turnkey delivery and training for every customer, is entering 2020 with a sizable backlog of new Diamond Aircraft deliveries. The company maintains a fleet of demonstrators of all Diamond Aircraft types, including multiple DA62 and DA40 NG aircraft, at its headquarters at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina and field offices on the East Coast.

About LifeStyle Aviation

LifeStyle Aviation specializes in the marketing and sale of modern personal aircraft with Diamond Aircraft being one of the company’s most popular brands.

LifeStyle is the leading seller of new and used Diamonds in North America and also delivers aircraft worldwide. The company has invested in being the leading provider of diesel single- and twin-engine jet-A piston aircraft, including the DA40 NG, DA42, and the all-new DA62. LifeStyle Aviation also created the unique DiamondShare program (DiamondShare.com) that provides attractive shared access to modern aircraft allowing people to justify the plane of their dreams and “Make the Dollars Make Sense.”

LifeStyle Aviation created the LifeStyle Aviation Network that includes flight centers, affiliates and international partners to create a productive, pooled source for buying and selling modern aircraft, facilitating flight center development, accessing shared ownership programs and transitioning from entry-level aircraft to advanced high-performance planes. The LifeStyle Aviation Network offers a wide range of quality, modern aircraft from Diamond, Piper, Mooney, Cessna, Cirrus, and more.

For more information about LifeStyle Aviation, visit www.lifestyleaviation.com.

For more information about the DiamondShare program, visit www.DiamondShare.com.

About Diamond Aircraft

Diamond Aircraft, headquartered in Austria with facilities in Canada and China, is among the leading aircraft manufacturers in General Aviation. Founded in 1981, Diamond has pioneered many aviation firsts and achieved numerous milestones and industry expert accolades.

Today, Diamond Aircraft has more than 1,000 employees worldwide and offers the most complete range of certified piston aircraft models: from the 2 seat single DA20 to the stunning 7 seat DA62. With its complete line of piston aircraft including a dedicated flight training concept with Single Engine Piston (DA40 NG, DA40XLT) and Multi Engine Piston (DA42-VI, DA42-L360) trainers, along with type-specific flight training simulators and proprietary engines, Diamond Aircraft is the only sole source provider in the fleet training market.

Diamond Aircraft also made a footprint in the special mission market with the remote sensing turnkey solutions DA42 MPP and DA62 MPP and the soon to be certified aerobatic turboprop tandem trainer series DART. Diamond Aircraft uses proprietary lead-free jet fuel piston engines, made by Austro Engine GmbH (a 100% subsidiary of Diamond Aircraft Austria), for the DA40NG, DA42-VI and DA62. Every one of Diamond’s aircraft shares a common DNA, incorporating leading edge technology, not for the sake of innovation, but for superior performance, efficiency and safety. Over 5,000 Diamond airplanes are flown by private pilots, professional flight training operators and institutions worldwide.

For more information, visit Diamond’s newsroom at www.diamondaircraft.com/en/about-diamond/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at media@diamondaircraft.com, or follow us at facebook.com/diamondaircraftind, instagram.com/diamondaircraftind, or youtube.com/DiamondAircraftMedia.