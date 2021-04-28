True Blue Power to Provide E-Inverter for Gulfstream Aircraft

WICHITA, Kan. (April 28, 2021) — True Blue Power, the leading manufacturer of advanced power solutions for the global aerospace industry, today announced it will provide Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation’s best-in-class business jets with highly reliable, easy-to-install emergency power inverters.

The True Blue Power TI1204 DC-to-AC Inverter is now a drop-in replacement for existing E-inverters on Gulfstream G550, GV and G450 model aircraft. Aftermarket installation requires no mechanical or wiring changes.

Powerful, reliable and ultra-lightweight emergency power inverter

The 1200-watt inverter provides 400 Hz of essential power to emergency systems in the event of aircraft power failure. In addition to improved reliability, the TI1204 delivers more power per pound than the nearest competition, weighing nearly six pounds less than existing E-inverters. This valuable weight savings provides aircraft owners and operators significantly more useful load.

“Gulfstream is one of the most technologically-advanced business jet manufacturers in the industry. Our TI1204 reduces unnecessary delays and delivers the trusted performance expected of such highly-regarded aircraft,” said Erik Ritzman, Vice President of OEM Sales and Support. “The selection of our inverter for this application demonstrates that we are well positioned to replace existing E-inverters on a wide range of business jets and commercial aircraft.”

For more information about the TI1204 DC-to-AC Inverter or True Blue Power products, contact Erik Ritzman, Vice President of OEM Sales and Support, at 316-630-0101 or visit truebluepowerusa.com. To inquire about aftermarket installation of the TI1204 on G550, GV and G450 aircraft, contact your Gulfstream Customer Support Regional Sales Manager.

About True Blue Power

True Blue Power specializes in the design and manufacture of power solutions for the global aerospace industry. This includes USB charging ports, inverters, voltage converters, emergency power supplies and advanced lithium-ion batteries. Select products feature proprietary NanoPhosphate® lithium-ion battery technology, which offers stable chemistry, faster charging, consistent output, excellent cycle life and superior cost performance — this translates into smaller, lighter products that are less than half the size and weight of existing solutions. For additional information, please visit truebluepowerusa.com.