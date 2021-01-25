US Aviation Academy Launches New Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant Program January 2021

DENTON, Texas, January 25, 2021 – US Aviation Academy (USAA) branches out and offers a Part 147 A&P program for students pursuing a career as an Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) beginning January 2021.

USAA has helped alleviate the shortage of trained and skilled pilots and now offers an A&P program with hands-on experience with real aircraft in a Class Delta airport. Providing training at an airport gives students a full immersion environment into the AMT world.

The A&P program is 12 months, compared to other programs typically lasting two years. Training includes hands-on shop time with removing, rebuilding, fabricating, troubleshooting various aircraft components, along with theory and lecture classes. USAA provides its students with all books, tools and materials necessary for training. The instructors teaching the program have worked on USAA’s fleet of over 120 aircraft including piston and turbine engine aircraft.

“I am excited to see US Aviation branch out into A&P training, the other half of the aviation labor shortage,” said Scott Sykes, Vice President of Business Development. “US Aviation’s been solving the worldwide pilot shortage for 15 years, it’s time we started solving the A&P shortage too.”

Aircraft technicians have a unique opportunity to start earning $50,000 or more by the time they are 20 years old with a path to a six-figure salary as a manager at a large shop. The skills learned in an A&P program are transferable; mechanics can choose to work at places like Disney World, Six Flags, specialty composite/metal shops and more in addition to working at airlines.

About US Aviation Academy:

US Aviation Academy has provided world-class professional flight training since 2006, offering accelerated professional pilot training to domestic students and contract international airline students. In addition to providing training for collegiate partnership programs and the United States Department of Defense. USAA offers FAA Part 141 training including Private, Instrument, Commercial and Certified Flight Instructor ratings. US Aviation Academy has a fleet of over 120 aircraft and simulators, making it one of the largest flight training academies in the United States. USAA conducts flight operations out of Denton Enterprise Airport (KDTO), Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport (KCXO), Fort Worth Alliance Airport (KAFW) and Hudson Valley Regional Airport (KPOU). USAA also offers Part 147 A&P training at the Denton campus for students pursuing a career as an Aviation Maintenance Technician.

If you would like more information about USAA, please visit https://www.usaviationacademy.com/