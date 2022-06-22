Utah State University Signs Contract with Avsoft International

Avsoft International is excited to announce it has signed a contract with Utah State University’s Aviation Technology program, located in Logan, Utah.

Avsoft is proud to deliver our CRJ-700 online aircraft systems course to Utah State University (USU) students via a USU branded LMS.

For more than a decade, Avsoft has provided universities with the Avsoft Right Course-Right Time Purchase System, which gives university students the ability to purchase any of our online CBT courses, as they might a textbook; we are excited to continue offering this solution to the students and faculty of Utah State University.

Avsoft’s avLMS is being used to deliver the CRJ-700 CBT course and provide comprehensive reporting facilities to administer all aspects of the course and exam results to satisfy all educational requirements.

About Utah State University (USU)

USU offers more than 200 programs of undergraduate, graduate and professional study across eight degree-granting colleges. The Aviation Technology program at Utah State University prides itself in applying cutting-edge technology with exceptional training to produce high quality pilots and technicians the industry needs. Three B.S. degrees are offered in the Aviation Technology program — Professional Pilot for fixed wing and rotorcraft (helicopters), Maintenance Management, and Aviation Management with an emphasis in UAS or Airport Operations. For more information, please visit https://caas.usu.edu/aviation.

About Avsoft

Avsoft International® provides online pilot training courses suitable for initial and recurrent training of airline pilots and a Learning Management System (LMS) to Airlines, Approved Training Organizations, and individual pilots. Avsoft offers clients one of the largest libraries of aircraft systems courses and general subject courses. Avsoft creates and customizes courses using its proprietary content authoring tool, the RD3 system. Avsoft’s courses are SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS. For more information, please visit www.avsoft.com.