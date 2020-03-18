Airbus Pauses Production In France And Spain

Airbus has announced that it will halt production and assembly activities at its facilities in France and Spain for four days due to “the implementation of new measures in France and Spain to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.” According to the company, it is also working to maximize work-from-home options where possible for employees in those countries. Airbus said on Tuesday that the closures would take place over “the next four days.”

“This will allow sufficient time to implement stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing, while improving the efficiency of operations under the new working conditions,” the company said in a statement. “Airbus is also working together with its customers and suppliers to minimise the impact of this decision on their operations.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Airbus temporarily closed its A320 final assembly line in Tianjin, China, in early February due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company received authorization from the Chinese government to reopen the facility on February 11.