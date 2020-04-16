Boeing To Resume Production At Puget Sound

Boeing has announced that it plans to resume production at its facilities in Washington’s Puget Sound region early next week. The company’s production activities in the state have been suspended since March 23 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Boeing intends to reopen the facilities using a phased approach with the first group of employees returning as early as April 20 and most expected to be back by April 24.

“Approximately 27,000 people in the Puget Sound area will return to production of the 747, 767, 777 and 787 programs, supporting critical global transportation infrastructure, cargo services and national defense and security missions,” Boeing said. “The 737 program will resume working toward restarting production of the 737 MAX.”

The company says it has instituted practices in alignment with federal and state guidance to prevent the spread of the virus including staggered shift start times, providing personal protective equipment, conducting employee wellness checks at the beginning of every shift and providing hand-washing stations in high-traffic areas. The majority of Boeing’s South Carolina operations remain suspended.