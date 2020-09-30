Tamarack Expands Operations

Tamarack Aerospace Group announced on Wednesday that it has tripled existing office space and acquired a new hangar at its facility in Sandpoint, Idaho. According to the company, the new space will accommodate expanding sales and research and development efforts aimed at future applications for its active winglet technology. Tamarack also opened an installation center at London-Oxford Airport (OXF) last July.

“We’ve been focused on rebuilding our team this year, which is the core of our business, along with our outstanding customer community,” said Tamarack founder and CEO Nick Guida. “Now we’ve reached a point where we are outgrowing our space, so the added offices and hangar allows us to keep growing.”

Tamarack, which manufactures an active winglet system for Cessna 525, 525A and 525B business jets, was founded in 2010. As previously reported by AVweb, the company filed for bankruptcy in June 2019 following an emergency airworthiness directive (EAD) that grounded Cessna Citations equipped with its ATLAS active winglets. The company reorganized and emerged from Chapter 11 earlier this year.