Textron To Furlough U.S. Employees

Textron Aviation announced on Wednesday that it plans to implement four-week furloughs for “most” of its U.S-based employees as part of the company’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Textron also said it will be “adjusting production to align with anticipated market demand.” According to the company, employees will be furloughed from March 23 through May 29 on a rolling basis.

“This decision will allow us to do our part in mitigating and containing the spread of the COVID-19 through social distancing, while continuing to support our customers,” Textron said in a statement. “As tough as this situation is, the safety and well-being of our employees and customers remains our top priority.”

Although Textron did not give exact numbers, it has been reported that the company will furlough approximately 7,000 of the 9,000 people it employs in Wichita, Kansas. The company did not comment on which positions would be furloughed. Other measures Textron says it has taken in response to COVID-19 include limiting large group meetings, increasing daily cleaning of its facilities, restricting travel and canceling participation in global meetings and events.