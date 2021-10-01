Honda Developing Hybrid eVTOL

Honda announced on Thursday that it is developing a hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The aircraft will be aimed at providing city-to-city transport, a market the company believes will grow significantly in the future. Honda also plans to create a “mobility ecosystem” that will focus on coordinating and integrating the eVTOL with ground transport.

“[…] all-electric eVTOL aircraft face a range issue due to limited battery capacity, therefore the realistic use area is limited to intra-city (inside city) transportation,” the company said. “To address this issue and realize user-friendly inter-city transportation with longer range, Honda will leverage its electrification technologies and develop Honda eVTOL equipped with a gas turbine hybrid power unit.”

According to Honda, the aircraft will feature “a wide range of Honda’s core technologies” developed in areas including combustion, aerodynamics and control. Planned performance numbers for the design have not yet been announced. It has been reported that Honda is aiming to being flight testing its eVTOL in 2025 with a certification target of 2030.