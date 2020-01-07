Hyundai, Uber Partner On Air Taxis

Hyundai and Uber announced a partnership aimed at developing air taxis for a “future aerial ride share network” at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday. As part of the announcement, the companies unveiled the Hyundai S-A1 Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft concept. According to Hyundai, it will “produce and deploy” the S-A1 while Uber provides airspace support services, connections to ground transportation, and customer interfaces.
“Hyundai is our first vehicle partner with experience of manufacturing passenger cars on a global scale,” said head of Uber Elevate Eric Allison. “We believe Hyundai has the potential to build Uber Air vehicles at rates unseen in the current aerospace industry, producing high quality, reliable aircraft at high volumes to drive down passenger costs per trip.”
The four-passenger S-A1 is designed to fly at altitudes between 1,000 and 2,000 feet AGL. It is expected to have a range of about 60 miles (100 km/54 NM), cruise speed of up to 180 mph (290 kph/156 knots), and recharging time of around five to seven minutes. Hyundai says it intends for the aircraft to be piloted initially, but eventually operate autonomously.
Recharge time of five to seven minutes !!! You’d be hard pressed to pour petrol into this thing in that time. Have these people been spending too much time in Colorado? Next thing ya know, they’ll be claiming you can recharge it from any USB port for range extension.
But we already have helicopters.
Optionally-piloted quad electric tilt-rotor? I’m guessing none of these people have been around helicopters (or “powered lift”) air vehicles if they think this will be the way of the future then. There may eventually be a niche market for these things, but only in rural sparsely-populated areas. Certainly not in a city environment. This is just a solution looking for a problem.
Didn’t I say, just last week, that “they should get Hyundai to build them in Alabama?”
The photo shows what appears to be a 6-door, 6-seat vehicle. Basically, a flying Santa Fe. Larry’s right – it takes me almost 5 minutes to pump 15 gallons into my own Hyundai Santa Fe.
With all of those seats, where would they locate the required 12 cubic yards of batteries? 😉
The only conclusion that’s consistent with what’s in the story (and with reality), is this: it’s NOT a battery/electric design; it’s a turbine/electric hybrid.
Now, compare and contrast this vaporware with the tilt-rotor that just flew last week. Half of the speed; a quarter of the range; a tenth of the cost?
If Hyundai partners with DJI, we’ll know that they’re serious about this.
Fascinating. (Irresistible homage to the newly -created SPOC.)
In spite of all their flowery talk about the plane’s performance and Hyundai’s mass production capabilities with automobiles, the whole thing still has to get past the FAA. In its current state, they would be lucky to have a design approved by 2030. Unless, of course, they plan to design and build it outside the U.S. Even then, they could lose much of their potential market in American cities until the Feds wave their stamp of approval.
Also, I’m with the rest of you; I would love to see them charge a battery – any battery – in five minutes without it literally exploding. Just ask Boeing about how easy it is to fast charge lithium batteries.