Jaunt Air Mobility To Join AIRO Group

eVTOL developer Jaunt Air Mobility has entered into an agreement to merge with the AIRO Group, the company announced at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). Jaunt will join current AIRO Group companies AIRO Drone, Agile Defense, Aspen Avionics, Coastal Defense, Sky-Watch and VRCO. The AIRO Group offers commercial, military, robotics, manned/unmanned aerial systems and multi-modal aircraft and avionics systems.

“AIRO has existing revenue in its current civilian and military operations and has historically reinvested earnings into Independent Research and Development (IRAD),” said AIRO Executive Chairman Chirinjeev Kathuria. “Therefore, additional capital required to produce fully operational eVTOL aircraft is substantially reduced to our advantage compared with our competitors … AIRO additionally delivers diversified services across the UAM/Avionics/eVTOL/Defense marketplace.”

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Jaunt Air Mobility is developing the Jaunt Journey electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The design features the company’s slow-rotor compound (SRC) technology, which “slows the rotor once aloft (the rotor tip speed equaling the aircraft’s speed) thereby reducing drag and associated vibration.” Jaunt also plans to pursue a public offering.