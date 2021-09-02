Joby, NASA Partner To Measure eVTOL Noise

Joby Aviation has announced that it will be working with NASA to study the acoustic signature of its all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The tests, which will be part of NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) National Campaign, will use NASA’s Mobile Acoustics Facility and more than 50 pressure ground-plate microphones to “capture the intensity and the character of the sound emitted in comparison to helicopters, drones, and other aircraft.” Joby has previously partnered with NASA on projects including the Lotus long-endurance eVTOL demonstrator, Leading Edge Asynchronous Propeller Technology (LEAPTech) project and design of the X-57 Maxwell.

“NASA is proud to continue our relationship with Joby by gathering highly valuable aircraft safety and noise data that will contribute towards an aviation future that includes Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operations,” said Davis Hackenberg, NASA AAM mission integration manager. “Data from industry leaders like Joby is critical for NASA’s research activities and future standardization of emerging aircraft configurations.”

According to Joby, its eVTOL air taxi will have a range of 150 miles, top speed of 200 MPH and be capable of carrying a pilot and four passengers. The company reports that more than 1,000 flight tests have been completed to date. Joby is aiming to have the aircraft certified by 2023 with plans to launch a commercial passenger service beginning in 2024.