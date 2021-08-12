Joby Officially Goes Public

California-based aircraft urban air mobility (UAM) developer Joby Aviation officially went public following the completion of a business combination with special purpose acquisition company Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) on Tuesday. As previously reported by AVweb, Joby announced plans to take the company public last February along with releasing the first in-flight video of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) prototype. To celebrate the move, Joby displayed its aircraft outside of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.
“Aviation connects the world in critically important ways but today it does that at the expense of our planet,” said Joby founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt. “By taking Joby public we have the opportunity to drive a renaissance in aviation, making emissions-free flight a part of everyday life.”
According to Joby, its proceeds raised plus cash on the balance sheet came to approximately $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2021, funding which the company expects to see it through initial commercial operations. Along with agreeing to a G-1 certification basis with the FAA and putting in an application for a Part 135 air carrier certificate, Joby reports that it has currently completed more than 1,000 test flights of it eVTOL design including a 154-mile trip flown last month. Powered by six electric motors, Joby’s aircraft is expected to seat a pilot and four passengers and have a range of at least 150 miles and top speed of 200 MPH.
$1.6B divided by the likely low numbers produced = BIG bucks per vehicle. Swell investment … but then, that’s what all this is about.
Well, looking at the picture, I hope that they conducted extensive flutter testing.
It will be VFR-only for a while and therefore more of a novelty than a practical form of transportation so I wouldn’t expect tons of customers. Properly trained pilots will be in short supply until there is enough business to justify a larger pilot workforce. It doesn’t look like it has a lot of wing area to glide well and the props will create a lot of drag in an engine-out situation so I wonder about its glide performance. More likely it will auto-rotate like a helicopter but there’s not much mass in each rotor head and there are a lot of them so a full-auto touchdown would be very tricky. I would expect it to include a ballistic chute to deal with these problems. The absence of performance data and specifications on their website and in the media makes this sound more like marketing hype and less like a confidence-inspiring aircraft. We heard much the same thing about flying cars and roadable aircraft for many years and look where they are in the marketplace now. There’s no doubt that practical electric aircraft are on the way and VTOL aircraft are a great way to avoid the cost of building more airports and getting passengers closer to their destinations. I think we need less hand-waving and more solid science behind the product announcements.