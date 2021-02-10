Joby Picks Garmin G3000 For eVTOL

Urban air mobility (UAM) company Joby Aviation announced on Wednesday that it will be outfitting its all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft with the Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck. According to Garmin, the touchscreen G3000 system will be adapted for Joby’s eVTOL “to optimize their air mobility service” along with facilitating future systems upgrades that might be necessary as the UAM segment evolves. Joby is planning for the aircraft to begin commercial operations in 2024.

“Garmin looks forward to continuing our extensive history of proven success in introducing innovative avionics technologies aligned with our vision for urban air mobility and the broader aviation industry,” said Garmin executive vice president and managing director for aviation Phil Straub. “We are confident the G3000 will ultimately help Joby provide advanced, efficient, and scalable air taxi services for years to come.”

Joby also confirmed that it pursuing FAA certification of its eVTOL under Part 23 requirements with the addition of a G-1 document defining “special conditions introduced to address requirements specific to Joby’s unique aircraft.” The details of those conditions are expected to be published in the Federal Register in the next several months. The unnamed eVTOL, which has completed more than 1000 test flights, is expected to seat a pilot plus four passengers while offering 150-mile range and top speed of 200 MPH.