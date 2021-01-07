Urban Aeronautics Gets First Order For CityHawk VTOL

Israel-based urban air mobility (UAM) company Urban Aeronautics announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with Hatzolah Air to supply four CityHawk vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft for emergency medical service (EMS) applications. As part of the deal, Hatzolah will become an Urban Aeronautics sales representative and distribution channel. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last August to develop, produce, and market the CityHawk for EMS use.

“Hatzolah’s pre-order of four air ambulance CityHawks is an amazing show of confidence in our program and in our company,” said Urban Aeronautics CEO Nimrod Golan-Yanay. “We look forward to delivering on our promise to revolutionize urban air mobility and the emergency response capabilities of major cities across the world.”

Currently in development, the Urban Aeronautics CityHawk VTOL is powered by two Safran HE Arriel 2N turboshaft engines. According to the company, the CityHawk will have a top speed of 150 knots, range of 194 NM plus a 20-minute reserve, payload of 1,670 pounds and estimated noise level at 150 feet of 76 dBA. Hatzolah Air, a 501c3 nonprofit based in the U.S., currently provides urgent, emergent, rescue and charitable flights using fixed-wing aircraft.