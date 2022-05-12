Flytrex Expands Drone Food Delivery Services

Drone delivery company Flytrex announced on Thursday that it has expanded its offerings in Holly Springs, North Carolina, through a partnership with national sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s Subs. As previously reported by AVweb, Flytrex received FAA approval for a delivery area covering a 1-nautical-mile radius from all of its operating stations in North Carolina last December. According to the company, its drones typically travel at around 32 MPH, allowing deliveries to arrive in under five minutes.

“We’re excited to team up with Jersey Mike’s to deliver subs throughout the skies of North Carolina and look forward to expanding our partnership everywhere they deliver their delicious food,” said Flytrex CEO and co-founder Yariv Bash. “Drone delivery is accelerating quicker than anyone could have anticipated, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of that movement—using our technology to ensure retailers and restaurants can stay ahead of the ultrafast delivery curve.”

Flytrex operates its order-by-app food and retail delivery service in partnership with Causey Aviation Unmanned. The company has been making deliveries by drone in North Carolina since September 2020 and currently has locations in Fayetteville, Raeford and Holly Springs along with a recently opened a station in Granbury, Texas. Flytrex says its service area now covers “10,000 homes across North Carolina and Texas” with “thousands of drone deliveries” completed.