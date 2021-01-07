New Members Appointed To FAA Drone Advisory Committee

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced new appointments to the FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee (DAC) on Tuesday. According to the FAA, the twelve new DAC members represent unmanned aircraft systems (UAS/drone) interests in areas such as industry, research, academia, retail, technology, and state and local government. Members will serve a two-year term.

“As the UAS industry continues to evolve, it is important to have DAC members who mirror the many facets of this fast-growing industry,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “We know the members will help the FAA ensure the highest level of safety while keeping pace with the new and innovative technology for UAS.”

The newly appointed members come from organizations including the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, HSU Foundation, Precision Integrated Programs, American Airlines, Robotic Skies, Amazon Prime Air, Skydio, MEASURE, Genesis Air Mobility, the Drone Service Providers Alliance, the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration and Moss Photography. The committee is chaired by Michael Chasen, who also serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board for PrecisionHawk USA. The DAC is tasked with advising the FAA on UAS integration issues and creating a “broad strategy for the safe integration of UAS into the National Airspace System.”