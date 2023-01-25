1947 Stinson 108-2

Best four seat tailwheel aircraft for the money. Classic Family Hauler Back-country taildragger, All matching ser# since new. Very fun and easy to fly 125 mph. Restored/reconstructed 2006 same owner for the last 20 years. Excellent High DA performance. Airtech fabric, Airtex interior, many STCs including oil filter, auto fuel, Micro VG kit, strobes, Uavionics ADSB, AV-30C GarminGTX 327, Icom A210, PM Engineering 4pl intercom. Always hangered, flown regularly. Original and reprint manuals. Flown in 2021 STOL Competition with a 526 score (feet TO&Landing). Many spares included with full offer sale. Willing to ferry