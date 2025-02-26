Production ‘Draco’ Will Have More-Powerful P&WC PT6A-135A

Draco Aircraft, based in Warsaw, Poland, has been joined by Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) in an initiative to market a production version of Mike Patey’s prototype “Draco” short take off and land (STOL) aircraft. Described as a “beast of a bushplane” and a “fixed-wing helicopter,” Patey’s original aircraft was derived from the radial-piston-engine-powered Polish PZL-104 Wilga (golden oriole) from the early 1960s. It was distinguished by its tailwheel, high-wing configuration with long-leg, trailing-link main landing gear.

The original Draco, re-engined with a 680-shp P&WC PT6A-28 turboprop, impressed the STOL world with its impressive capabilities. It was destroyed in September 2019 in a takeoff accident at Reno-Stead Airport in Nevada. With a strong weather front moving in, Patey attempted to beat the weather on departure, but a powerful gust lifted the left wing and the aircraft came down hard, causing the right wing and main gear to collapse. Patey and his wife were not injured, but the aircraft was destroyed.

The new Draco is to be powered with a 750-shp PT6A-135A, 80 shaft horsepower more powerful than the original. Benefits will include increased max takeoff weight (MTOW), improved takeoff and landing performance, 4,000-fpm climb rate, and reduced maintenance costs, according to Draco and P&WC.