Capt. Kirk Reportedly Headed For Space

After all these years, it seems that actor William Shatner, almost as well known as Capt. James Tiberius Kirk, is heading to the final frontier. The 90-year-old actor, who played arguably the world’s second most famous astronaut (Neil Armstrong has to be number one) in the cult classic 1960s TV series “Star Trek,” is reportedly taking a 15-minute hop to the Karman Line (62 miles ASL) courtesy of Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin. It will make him the oldest person to go to space.

So far Shatner, a Canadian-born actor who is still active in Hollywood with a variety of cable television shows, commercials and guest appearances, hasn’t confirmed the stories but he has hinted that it’s on his bucket list. Last year he said in a virtual Comic-Con appearance dealing with NASA’s Artemis program that he was working on it. “There’s a possibility that I’m going to go up for a brief moment and come back down,” he said, according to space.com. Just when the flight will occur isn’t clear but it’s already being planned as a made-for-TV event. A film crew has already started shooting the lead-up to the flight, according to the Daily Beast.