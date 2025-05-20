Medevac Helo Pilot Praised for Emergency Landing

The pilot of a medevac helicopter is being praised for his expertise and courage in an emergency landing last night in Pennsylvania. The 1997 Eurocopter MBB-117 C-1, registered to Triple M Leasing of Shreveport, Louisiana, and reportedly operated by PennSTAR, wound up on the front lawn of a house in Whitemarsh Township near Philadelphia. All three crew members escaped unscathed and no one on the ground was injured.

News video shows the helicopter sitting alongside the house’s driveway with its tail rotor missing and a collapsed skid. It’s unclear whether the tail rotor detached in flight or on impact. The site of the crash landing is less than two miles from Wings Field (KBBX), which is reportedly the aircraft’s home base.