DESERT JET ADDS ULTIMATE TRACK DAY AS ITS NEWEST LUXURY LIFESTYLE BRAND PARTNER

Palm Springs, California, July 21, 2021 – Desert Jet, the premier full-service business aviation company based in Greater Palm Springs, California, announces its newest partnership with luxury lifestyle brand Ultimate Track Day to offer bespoke supercar experiences to its clientele.

Desert Jet continues its focus to bring added value and benefits to its clientele through its luxury and lifestyle partnership network. With the addition of Ultimate Track Day to its portfolio, Desert Jet’s discerning clientele can now add VIP access to unique driving experiences and to ultra-exclusive, highly curated racetrack and motorsports events coveted by automotive enthusiasts worldwide.

As the official Motorsports Lifestyle Partner of Desert Jet, Ultimate Track Day will provide clients of the private jet charter, Fixed-Base Operator (FBO), and aircraft maintenance companies with VIP access to several extraordinary supercar experiences planned throughout the year. The first exclusive curated package is Monterey Car Week and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, scheduled for August 11-16, 2021. Desert Jet is the official Private Jet Sponsor of Ultimate Track Day, providing private jet charter flight services to the world premiere event.

“We constantly seek partnership opportunities with select luxury lifestyle brands that bring real added value to our clients,” said Jared Fox, CEO of Desert Jet. “Aligning with Ultimate Track Day provides access to unique motorsports events and incomparable experiences.”

“We offer our refined motorsport clientele simplicity, convenience, and luxury when they choose to attend one of our exclusive racetrack events,” said Thomas Hodges, president, Ultimate Track Day. “Partnering with Desert Jet offers added privacy, convenience, and luxury for our astute attendees traveling to Monterey or other top track destinations around the U.S.”

About Desert Jet

Desert Jet is a group of aircraft management, charter, maintenance, and FBO companies based in Palm Springs/Thermal, California (KTRM). Desert Jet is a full-service aviation company providing jet owners with turn-key management for their aircraft.

Desert Jet’s on-demand charter offers private flyers a smarter alternative to fractional aircraft ownership and expensive membership programs. Desert Jet is committed to safety and security and is ARGUS Platinum rated, Wyvern Wingman certified, and IS-BAO Stage 3 registered.

Desert Jet Maintenance is an FAA-certified Part 145 Repair Station offering scheduled and unscheduled aircraft maintenance and repair services to a wide variety of aircraft.

Desert Jet Center is a world-class independent FBO serving the needs of the business and the general aviation community at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM). The brand new 32,500-square-foot executive facility features a state-of-the-art, modern terminal and the only air-conditioned hangar in the entire Coachella Valley. Desert Jet Center is the only FBO in the region to have earned the prestigious IS-BAH safety registration (Stage 2), is NATA Safety 1st certified, and is designated a NATA Safety 1st Clean location.

For more information about our services, visit www.desertjet.com or call (800) 381-JETS.

About Ultimate Track Day

Ultimate Track Day provides unrivaled driving experiences on the world’s most sought-after and prestigious racetracks, matching supercar owners with top race-car drivers and instructors for an exhilarating high-speed, road and track adventure. Their multi-day programs are the pinnacle of quality, exclusivity, heritage, and taste, offering a highly curated, sophisticated experience. While performance driving is the root of their existence, an Ultimate Track Day experience is the penultimate in high-end accommodations, award-winning cuisine, and truly once-in-a-lifetime experiences.