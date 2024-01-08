EASA Adopts MAX 9 AD Even Though No Aircraft Are Affected

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has taken the unusual step of adopting the FAA’s emergency AD on the MAX 9 door plug inspection even though none of its carriers have any of the affected aircraft. The FAA’s AD was issued after a fuselage plug replacing an emergency exit in an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 departed the airplane last Friday. The plug is used to fill the space where an emergency exit is required on some seat configurations for the MAX 9. All MAX 9s in the EU have the exit installed. EASA did not explain its decision and in fact went to some lengths to stress that none of its member states’ aircraft are affected.

Meanwhile Alaska and United, which operate most of the 171 MAX 9s in service in the U.S. have cancelled hundreds of flights as they complete the four-to-eight-hour inspections of the plugs mandated by the AD. Alaska has 65 affected aircraft and United 79. As of Sunday, Alaska had cancelled at least 160 flights and United has not released its cancellation total. It’s expected flight disruptions will continue for several more days.

Alaska Flight 1282 had just taken off from Portland for Ontario, California about 5 p.m. local time on Friday and was passing through 16,000 feet when the plug detached from the fuselage causing a rapid decompression. A boy sitting next to the panel had the shirt sucked from his body and adults, including his mother, held him in his seat. There were some minor injuries reported but no hospitalizations. Some passengers lost cell phones and other personal items. There were 177 passengers and six crew onboard. The flight crew declared an emergency and dove for thicker air before landing back in Portland 20 minutes later.

Meanwhile,