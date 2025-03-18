Garmin Announces Integrated CO Detector

On the opening day of the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) national convention in Phoenix, Garmin’s Jim Alpiser announced the GCO 14—the company’s first carbon monoxide detector. The miniature remote sensor is compatible for displaying on the Garmin GTN Xi-series GPS navigators and on the GI 275 electronic flight display in a dedicated data field or dedicated page. The real-time monitor and alerter provides visual and aural alerts with pilot-customizable advisory thresholds.



Priced at $549, the device comes with a premade 7-inch, 4-pin connector interface cable compatible with the device for which it will be connected. The CO sensor has a lifespan of up to 10 years and has TSO C-48A certification.



Garmin also announced optional upgrades for its GTR 205 comm radio/audio panel, including a four-place intercom, dual comm radio switching capability and comm radio playback. The new-function enablement lists for $1495 and like the GCO 14 CO detector, will be available in May 2025.