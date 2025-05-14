Pilot Launches ‘Airport Car’ Concept

While Uber and Lyft may have gone miles toward solving the “last mile” dilemma for general aviation pilots, a Northwest-based private pilot has launched a new program that could be a more complete solution. As reported by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Shahzad Satter launched GoCrewCar last year, so far limited to a few airports in Sattar’s Pacific Northwest location. But, he has ambitions to grow the concept within the region and hopes it will eventually expand throughout the nation.

The concept is based on the legacy “crew car” or “courtesy car” concept—traditionally consisting of a, shall we say, “utilitarian” vehicle made available by the FBO or airport operator for arriving pilots to use on a first-come, first-served basis. GA lore is rife with stories of some of the more rustic of such vehicles.