NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Short Final: ‘What I Really Meant Was…’

Sometimes tact gets in the way of directness

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staff

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Recently overheard on the frequency:

Said: “Are you navigating to your destination by another fix?”

Meant: “Are you lost?”

Said: “Verify you have the localizer.”

Meant: “Do you know how to hold a course?”

Said: “Verify altimeter setting.”

Meant: “Can you even approximate holding an altitude?”

Said: “Correcting.”

Meant: “I was on my phone playing the new version of Microsoft Flight Simulator.”

Said: “I’ll pass your request down the line.”

Meant: “Snowball in hell…”

Editorial Staff
Editorial StaffAVweb
Related Stories
Hefty Tax Boost Upcoming For French Charter Operators
UncategorizedHefty Tax Boost Upcoming For French Charter OperatorsMark Phelps
JetBlue Haiti-New York Flight Also Struck By Gunfire
UncategorizedJetBlue Haiti-New York Flight Also Struck By GunfireMark Phelps
NTSB Preliminary Report Details Close Call Between American Airlines And King Air
UncategorizedNTSB Preliminary Report Details Close Call Between American Airlines And King AirAmelia Walsh
Turkish Aerospace Industries HQ Attacked
UncategorizedTurkish Aerospace Industries HQ AttackedMark Phelps
FAA Puts Maintenance Supervision Guidance On Hold
Aviation NewsFAA Puts Maintenance Supervision Guidance On HoldMark Phelps
Cathay Pacific Grounds Its Airbus A350-1000s
UncategorizedCathay Pacific Grounds Its Airbus A350-1000sMark Phelps