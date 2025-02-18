Short Final: ‘What I Really Meant Was…’

Recently overheard on the frequency:

Said: “Are you navigating to your destination by another fix?”

Meant: “Are you lost?”

Said: “Verify you have the localizer.”

Meant: “Do you know how to hold a course?”

Said: “Verify altimeter setting.”

Meant: “Can you even approximate holding an altitude?”

Said: “Correcting.”

Meant: “I was on my phone playing the new version of Microsoft Flight Simulator.”

Said: “I’ll pass your request down the line.”