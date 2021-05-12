Knee Jerking Against The New

Douglas Adams, the noted author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” was a prolific writer whose creative work encompassed essays, books, screenplays and television. I can’t say I’m a devoted fan, but I think I read Hitchhiker some years ago. After his death in 2001, an unfinished novel called the “Salmon of Doubt” was published by his estate. I saw a quote from it recently in an essay attempting to explain our sometimes knee-jerk response to the remorseless march of progress.
“I’ve come up with a set of rules that describe our reactions to technologies,” Adams wrote. “1. Anything that is in the world when you’re born is normal and ordinary and is just a natural part of the way the world works. 2. Anything that’s invented between when you’re fifteen and thirty-five is new and exciting and revolutionary and you can probably get a career in it. 3. Anything invented after you’re thirty-five is against the natural order of things.”
Sound at all familiar? Do you see yourself anywhere in the taxonomy of that observation? The quote is quite meme-worthy, but like all memes, it’s a generalization that isn’t universally true if it’s true at all. You almost want to overlay a standard distribution curve on it to see what percentage of which cohort embraces the attitudes described. I invite you to click on the comments addressed at our video on electric airplane air racing to see examples of what I’m talking about and you can then surmise who hews to the Adams hierarchy. Dismissiveness ahead of rational analysis is a disease every bit as virulent as wide-eyed Pollyannaism.
I think I see the thing as inverted. Big heavy cars and radial engines were a thing when I was born, but I no longer swoon over a 1956 Chevy; I make an exception for a Merlin, but it predates me. When I was a young newspaper reporter, I rode around on a couple of Triumph Bonnevilles but I tried a vintage one a few years ago and thought it was a pile of crap. I wondered why I ever liked it. (Because there was nothing else.) The computer arrived when I was in my 30s and I remember wondering what took them so long. And I sort of got a career in the field.
Next up, electric airplanes. And racing electric airplanes. I’ve flown a couple of electric airplanes and my attitude is: Show me more. Not as in more speed, more range or more payload, but more progress. In other words, what the heck is coming next? Although as a journalist, I’m supposed to have (and do have) a skeptical eye, I’m generally not reactionary against anything and can’t recall being especially disposed to searching for reasons why an idea won’t work as opposed to waiting to see if it will. Electric airplane racing might be a commercial black hole, but my imagination tells me it will be an interesting—if quiet—spectacle.
Speaking of black holes, I’m working on a video project at the moment that is, in some ways, an exploration of what it takes to make new ideas succeed in the fundamentally conservative world of aviation. Which is to say some people who participate in it say they want new stuff, but are then reluctant to buy it. Or flat out reject it. The video is an exploration of why new powerplant ideas have so often failed against the almost universal attitude that Lycoming and Continental are industrial dinosaurs without half a new idea between them. Maybe, maybe not, but I would submit the Continental IO-550 (and its variants) as exhibit A for the defense. If you’ve got a better engine idea, beat that one and you’ve got a winner.
In fact, it was the IO-550 that rescued Mooney from the PFM fiasco. If airplanes weren’t in your life then, you may not know that Mooney and Porsche teamed up to put the boxer engine into what became the long-body Mooney. Hell of an engine. Six cylinder, DOHC, electronic ignition, fan cooled and single lever control, fer cryin’ out loud. In 1988! Leg warmers and hair so big it needed its own zip code were in fashion. If they tried this today, I would probably have to restrain myself from being cloyingly enthusiastic about the idea. A Porsche engine!
Yet it flopped. Only 41 lonely buyers emerged before Porsche lost interest—who could blame them?—and got sued for lack of support. Eventually, Porsche paid to have the boxer motors replaced by … yes, the IO-550, which has reigned supreme ever since. It probably failed for lack of a business plan that accommodated low volume and a persistent service network to support owners who would surely run into minor teething pains. Mooney couldn’t figure out how to sell it, Porsche got cold feet on service, the engine wasn’t a stellar performer and the country was headed into a minor recession. I’ll detail other examples in the video, but suffice to say that avionics notwithstanding, pilots can be surprisingly loyal to Adams’ Rule 3.
Nah–EVERYBODY, regardless of age, wants something better performing, more reliable, environmentally clean, and cheaper–but the reality is that air-cooled piston engines have had relatively few changes as airplane-movers for nearly 80 years.
I’ve saved all of my aviation magazines since I started flying–over 59 years ago. After a house fire 3 years ago, I’ve refiled and reviewed nearly 8000 of my magazines. It’s fun to review and see what aviation prognosticators heralded as “the next big thing” over the years. The vast majority of them never came to pass. Is it any wonder that most pilots of more than a few years experience have become skeptics? Lots of airframes, avionics, and engines have been heralded and touted as “the next big thing”–but they fell by the wayside. Canard aircraft, diesel power, liquid cooling, auto engines, composites, flying cars–ALL have been proposed–and disappeared–despite being touted by the Aviation Press (with the exception of Aviation Consumer–who accepts no advertising–and thus has been my “go-to” source for objectivity for decades).
Perhaps we need to look outside of aviation to find why people in the industry are so skeptical. I believe it is because:
A. People WANT to believe that you can make an airplane that cruises fast and burns a minimum of fuel and sells for under $5000 (BD-5) or
B. Something worked in another industry and could be adapted for aircraft (Porsche engines).
C. Some PROCESS worked in another industry and could be adopted in airframes (Eclipse friction-stir welding).
D. Something was touted by the aviation (and non-aviation press) as “the next big thing” (the “ever green” “flying car” concept.
It isn’t just engines and airframes. A review of all of these aviation magazines reveal excited ads for every type of avionics–from Superhomers to “crystal controlled”. Point-to-point navigation was projected by everything from Decca to VLF to radial-distance course line computers to approach-certified RNAV systems to VNAV systems to Inertial systems to Loran to early GPSs to the current glass cockpits. All lasted only a few years. Our current GPS system is already threatened by the competing Russian system–adopted by Canada, Mexico, and the rest of the world.
We’ve seen STOL kits fall in and out of favor, tailwheels replaced by nosewheels (with provisions to convert the other way), and whole-airframe parachutes invented and adopted (but despite the aviation press predicting them as “the NEXT Big Thing”–they have had a limited market. We’ve seen excited predictions of “swarms of Very Light Jets–enough to have the FAA try to come up with a way to “handle all this traffic”–only to have limited success, at best. We’ve seen the “Once Big Time Airframe Manufacturers go out of business, or bought by foreign companies, or melded into airspace giants more interested in the “carriage trade” of business jets than anything else. We’ve seen predictions of “An airplane in every garage”–“Everyman’s Airplane”–and the demise of avgas as “every aircraft will be powered by diesel or Jet-A.” We’ve heard predictions of vertical flight “urban mobility” since the Jetson’s cartoon show of the 1960s. NONE of those predictions has come true. The REALITY (often asked by aviation journalists themselves–people that SHOULD KNOW BETTER) is that we are still flying variants of Cessnas, Pipers, and Beechcrafts that would be recognizable to anybody from the 1950s. Yes, they are better equipped–and more plush, but still recognizable as of that era. Nonetheless, we love them!
I mention these shattered dreams NOT as a “downer”–but as a realist–you can’t believe everything you read or hear. I’ve flown electric airplanes as well–motorgliders. They have their place–as mentioned in one of Paul’s earlier columns, it helps to think of their capability in terms of VERTICAL FEET AVAILABLE FOR CLIMB–not in speed or range. The motor gliders are relatively light weight–as is the propulsion system required–and it need not last a long time. It has a lot of wing supporting it. Contrast that with an aircraft that is meant to GO SOMEWHERE–QUICKLY–and TRANSPORT A PAYLOAD. Electrical power as we know it today isn’t a viable option–the powerplant may be up to it, but the immutable fact is that batteries are not–they are simply too heavy and too short-range to fulfill the requirement (with the possible exception of the Harbor Air 20-minute flights in their Beavers–with exchange batteries at the ready). Hybrid powerplants (fueled engines AND an electric engine) are much more likely to succeed–each doing what they do best (fueled engine for speed and range, electric for quiet–with the additional benefit of dual propulsion in the event of an engine or battery failure).
I’d be an adopter in a minute–but for right now, I can’t get past the failures depicted in those shelves full of failed predictions of the past 59 years (or more). In the meantime, I’m not going to sell my airplane. I can’t wait for the “improvement in battery power” that has long been promised–most of that has already been done. I’m 74 years old–and I probably don’t have more than 20 GOOD YEARS LEFT!
Squared! I, too, am the same age and have been around aviation for over half a century. I still vividly recall that Jim Bede was gonna put a BD-5 in every garage when I started … and it went on from there. The current aviation better mousetrap du jour — electric airplanes — doesn’t do a damned thing for me. Like you, I’m a realist on a limited timeline; I don’t have time to worry about saving glaciers. If EVERY GA airplane could somehow magically be made to be electric … the glaciers are still on a limited timeline no matter what. My limited remaining time span keeps me from buying more airplane of ANY kind despite lusting after a few. I’ve owned my C172 for 36 years now and she’s taken care of me all that time … why change. Would I love to go faster, higher, longer with more payload … of course. But not for the bucks required. We agree … that’s “us.” There’s a flip side to all of this nuttiness however.
If WE are “realists,” Jim, then some of our bretheren are “unrealists” living in an alternative universe where some guy thinks up an eight passenger turboprop class electric airplane that’ll cruise at 320 kts at 35,000 ft for 500 mi w/ 45 min IFR reserves with quad redundant battery packs, draws it on a computer and all the devotees of electrons glom onto it as if it’s real. It ain’t and isn’t likely to be real on our timeline. And if you say something about it, it’s a bit like the current habit of branding everyone with the “R” word if you dissent in politics. There’s a big difference between realism and dissent. The laws of physics on THIS planet are immutable.
Now then, I hear that the Government is going to make some huge revelation about UFO’s next month. Maybe we’ll find out that there is such a thing as unobtanium? IF so … WE may be in for a big surprise? But I’m not going to hold my breath.
If Rotax would just make a modern day engine that’d replace my O-320, that in itself would be all I’d need.
Yesterday morning I woke with plans to drive my wife to the doctor in my Model 3. I love my Model 3. The only problem was I forgot to plug in my car last night and it was going to take four hours to bring my car up to full charge. I have it set to receive 75 percent of full capacity because that is pretty much all I need plus reserve for my daily travels. I could have driven my wife to the doctor on the charge I had and probably could have had enough charge for a full days activities. However, I was presented with a problem that I didn’t have to deal with in my truck. Had my F250 been at home I would have just run to the gas station and filled up. And therein lies the problem.
The good thing is my wife didn’t forget to plug in her Model X. There’s is a definite benefit to redundancy. I found that out purely by accident when I started flying a twin. It made a whole lot of sense then, it makes more sense now. Now we have two, microwaves, two refrigerators, two sinks, two garbage disposals, two water heaters, etc. and a 48kw ng backup generator. Life is good as I sit back watching the chaos happening up and down the East coast. The only thing I don’t have two of is a wife. There is no advantage to that as I think most of us can attest to.
My EV’s are great. I don’t care how much energy it takes to make them, or, run them. All I know is for our way of living they can’t be beat. They are heavy, (200 to 250 real miles require a lot of heavy batteries) performance is outstanding and a heavy vehicle is an advantage in the snow.
That being said, all of the requirements that make an EV outstanding are exactly what make a purely electric airplane un-feasible at this point in time. Range requires batteries which equals weight. A lot of weight and that’s pretty much a no go for the time being.
Another issue is recharging. For any kind of long distance travel Tesla has superstations strategically placed throughout the US to get me where I want to go if choose to drive any distance. A 20 to 30 minute charge and off we go. Then again, that’s kind of why I have an airplane. Until there are supercharging stations at airports, even hybrid airplanes are a no go. They still have batteries that have to be charged.
Storage weight is the gorilla in the room that is not going away and even if you could turn the gorilla into a humming bird, the logistics and cost of charging stations at airports has to be addressed. It’s not going to happen in my lifetime, my kids lifetime and maybe not even in my grandkids lifetime. It is what it is. In the mean time I’m having a riot watching the current admin. screw things up beyond what I even thought was possible. Hopefully I’m prepared for the consequences. Hopefully you are too.
Paul,
Electric cars were here before you and I were born. Point is that electric propulsion is NOT a new technology, it predates us all.
The reaction most likely may be one of righteous indignation at being told we’re luddites for having well reasoned skepticism.