NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

U.S. No Longer the ‘Gold Standard’ for Aviation Safety?

Multiple shortcomings cited during aviation subcommittee hearing

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: U.S. House of Representatives

At a House hearing yesterday (March 4), the chairman of the body’s subcommittee on aviation said, “For a country that considers itself the gold standard in aviation safety…we must do better.” Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas referred to 105 of the FAA’s 138 systems that were reported as “unsustainable or potentially unsustainable" – a condition he described as “unacceptable.”

The hearing saw lawmakers pressure aviation organizations on the U.S. air traffic control systems, citing a “broken” hiring system, aging infrastructure, and staffing shortages. Nehls said as part of his opening statement, “While it’s easy to lay blame at the feet of the FAA, and their project management is certainly not blameless, we also have to look at our own shortfalls.”

Also testifying at the hearing was Paul Rinaldi, a 30-year FAA employee who served half of that time as an air traffic controller. He said, "We are not the gold standard anymore. We are not even on the world’s podium.”

Incoming Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy supports expanding the hiring and retirement age envelope for controllers. Nehls said the current mandatory retirement age of 56  is “ridiculous.” He added, “I think it’s age discrimination in many, many ways. And I don’t understand why we have it.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Avfuel Announces Scholarship Winners
UncategorizedAvfuel Announces Scholarship WinnersMark Phelps
GAMA’s Bunce to Accept Board Position with Redbird
UncategorizedGAMA’s Bunce to Accept Board Position with RedbirdMark Phelps
Production ‘Draco’ Will Have More-Powerful P&WC PT6A-135A
UncategorizedProduction ‘Draco’ Will Have More-Powerful P&WC PT6A-135AMark Phelps
Short Final: ‘What I Really Meant Was…’
UncategorizedShort Final: ‘What I Really Meant Was…’Editorial Staff
Hefty Tax Boost Upcoming For French Charter Operators
UncategorizedHefty Tax Boost Upcoming For French Charter OperatorsMark Phelps
JetBlue Haiti-New York Flight Also Struck By Gunfire
UncategorizedJetBlue Haiti-New York Flight Also Struck By GunfireMark Phelps