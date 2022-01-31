Home Multimedia Pipistrel Velis Flight Trial: Cool Airplane, Not For U.S. Market MultimediaUncategorizedVideo of the Week Pipistrel Velis Flight Trial: Cool Airplane, Not For U.S. Market By Paul Bertorelli - January 30, 2022 13 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin 13 COMMENTS Everything is bass ackward. Is the vendors job to supply users with performance charts. Is the vendors job to meet FAR requirements. Lowering the safety margins just to be “electric” is not a good thing for students. Log in to leave a comment The vendor does have performance charts, but they are written under different regulations. The vendor can’t meet FAR requirements because there are none for electric manned aircraft. Log in to leave a comment Pipistrel Velis SW128 is a supper Training Tool to train pilots, of cours only for the basic flighht technics. If compared with with a Cessan 152 it is a quantum leap better to develop the technics how to control an aircraft. I use it since more than one year, I trained 5 pilots from zeor to solo-flight in a fast progress. Following they flew with the old Pipier Cub (Tail-Wheel) after a few flights solo again. With this aircraft they learned basic navigation skills, this with the magnetic compass as the only navigation instrument. Modern navigation equipment traing and skill test conluded the PPL. Yes the Pipistrel Velis is not the final answer for the new generation aircraft, but a very usful tool to start by using new tehcnologies. I please herewith Yvo Boscarol (Founder of Pipistrel) to replace one Battery with a fluid cell and a 3 US Gal Synhelion tank, that’s a dream, not yet reality, but hopefuly soon. Log in to leave a comment So how is it a selling point if you add yet another airplane to your cash strapped flying school for just a few hours of basic pattern work? Log in to leave a comment The original reasoning behind the Alpha Electro was just as Paul described: use the electric version as a cheap trainer in the pattern and use the avgas-powered version for all other training tasks. The times quoted back then were 1 hour of useful flying with a 30 minute reserve still left in the batteries. I do not know what changed to shave this down to the useful endurance quoted in the video. With an hour to play with, the aircraft might just be on the useful side of the equation, but having just 24 minutes endurance puts it squarely in the technology demonstrator corner. It’s an interesting first step though. Log in to leave a comment If it is only used for circuit training then it is extremely obvious that the ’30 min reserve’ rule could be relaxed. You could also argue that electric aircraft could be required to have a shorter reserve, generally, than ICE’ed aircraft on the basis that the former vehicle’s drive trains are hugely less complex and therefore much less likely to fail (at least in a way that relates to reserve duration). Time will tell on that one but I can’t see why they would fair differently to road based EVs and all the signs there are that this is very true. Battery specific energy and energy density have both easily doubled in the 10 years or so that I have been involved in EVs. They would only have to double again to give electric aircraft at least half the range of an equivalent ICE’ed aircraft for the same weight and volume of ‘fuel tank’. I foresee that happening in less than 5 years given the rate of development of batteries now that Big Oil’s cat is thoroughly out of the bag. Log in to leave a comment Another interesting consideration is that Tesla (for instance) is already working on the notion of using the structure of a battery cell to provide the strength and form of the a main load-bearing portion of the vehicle (the floor in Tesla’s case). This idea could mean large portions of wings being batteries where the cells provide the strength and rigidity of the wing (a bit like the honeycomb structures already used for parts of aircraft wings). Log in to leave a comment About training…. Sending students on XC’s in planes that they would now be less familiar with (both in flying qualities and engine management) would do what for safety? Log in to leave a comment Not a good impression. Log in to leave a comment 20 minutes of flight intervals, alternating with 120-minute recharge intervals? I’m stunned. It would take the exact opposite duty cycles, for this bird to be a practical addition to a mom & pop operation. Log in to leave a comment This is the first serious electric airplane brought to market. It is close to fully developed and the only thing holding it back is battery density. Given the rapid progress in battery development as a result of the huge investments by car companies, I think it is safe to say that v2 will have a 1 hour endurance with a 30 minute reserve within 2 years and then it is absolutely a viable trainer. AVGAS at my home airport in Canada is $ 2.58 a litre. It is double that in most European countries so the economics are moving in electrics favour. However, especially in Europe, the draw is going to be its green footprint and very low external noise. Log in to leave a comment The efficiency of the electric motor is impressive. The terrible energy density of the current battery technology is also impressive, but in a different way. As a technology demonstrator and a place to start this is an interesting aircraft. It's nowhere near a practical aircraft in any other sense though. We need a leap forward in battery tech. When (if) that comes, Pipistrel will be nicely positioned.

A 50 % increase in battery density is all this airplane needs. Given the pace of battery development I think that is realistic in the next 2 years.

There is a downside thought. I can just see the crushed look on the face of the newly minted CPL as he sees the Chief Pilot of Mosquito Lake Air Services hand him back his resume with the comment, "Son, yah gots no piston time ! " 