Caller Claims to Have Fired at Aircraft Near Colo. Airport

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Department in Colorado, along with several other agencies including the FBI and the FAA, is investigating whether or not someone has been shooting at aircraft operating at Vance Brand Longmont Municipal Airport (KLMO). A city employee called the sheriff’s office to report a voicemail message from a caller who claimed to have fired at an aircraft (described as an “ultralight”). The sheriff’s department reported it has been in contact with a person of interest, but has not released that person’s identity, “pending additional investigation.”

Since the report of the voicemail message, the sheriff’s department has been in contact with the Longmont Department of Public Safety, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the FAA, and the FBI. In a statement, the sheriff’s department said there has been no damage reported nor have any victims been identified and asked anyone with information about the case to contact its tip line at 303-441-3674. According to the statement, “We do not have information leading us to believe there is an active threat to the aviation community utilizing the Vance Brand Longmont Municipal Airport.”

KLMO, elevation 5,055 feet, has a single, 4,799-foot runway (11/29). It currently has 124 hangars on site and is home base to some 340 aircraft. The airport recorded 129,000 operations last year, up from 109,000 in 2023. It has an active noise abatement program.