Pilot Forgets Passport, Flight Turns Back
Pilot announced his mistake over the PA system two hours into the flight
A United Airlines Boeing 787 pilot’s carelessness forced his Shanghai-bound flight from Los Angeles to turn around two hours into the journey. The pilot had taken off without his passport, according to a statement to CNN. Flight 198 took off from Los Angeles at 2:00 pm Saturday, only to land in San Francisco about 5:00 pm where a new crew took over to bring the passengers to their destination, albeit six hours behind schedule.
“The pilot took off without their passport onboard,” United said. “We arranged for a new crew to take our customers to their destination that evening. Customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation.” A passenger reported she had requested compensation and was told she could expect a response within 14 days.
The late arrival also disrupted schedules for passengers ticketed on the return flight UA 199 from Shanghai to Los Angeles due to the late arrival in Shanghai.