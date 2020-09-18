Which IFR Navigator? Garmin GNC 355 Wins

But it's not a slam dunk. We think it could be better if it had an ADS-B transponder, plus select buyers might miss the ILS.

When Garmin introduced the GPS 175 (and ADS-B transponder-equipped GNX 375) budget IFR navigator earlier this year, we wondered why it didn’t have a comm radio. Then a couple months later, Garmin tossed the $6995 GNC 355 in the mix with, you guessed it, a built-in comm.

That leaves no fewer than a half-dozen choices for new GPS navigators, counting ones from Avidyne and not counting some worthy used-market choices. In this article, which is part of our Avionics Bootcamp series, we’ll attempt to sort out the buying decision so you’re better prepared to round up some quotes for installation.

