Buying A Used Aircraft: Piper Warrior

Right after World War II, manufacturers of light aircraft assumed servicemen returning from overseas might want to learn to fly, and they were right. The sweet spot for this growing market was four seats, 150-HP and fixed tricycle landing gear. Cessna answered the call with the phenomenally successful Cessna 172. Piper’s response was the PA-28-140 Cherokee, granddaddy of a full line of Cherokees that added seats, fuel and power as the product line, and the market, matured. The Grumman Tiger/Cheetah line would pose a threat to Piper’s dominance as a trainer, but could never knock Piper’s mundane do-it-all PA-28-161 from its trainer pedestal.
Piper Warrior is Born
Complaints of an anemic climb rate caused Piper engineers to start adding power to the basic Cherokee, transitioning from 150 HP to 160 HP in the Warrior II. But the real innovation occurred when the original Cherokee’s rectangular “Hershey Bar” wing was swapped in 1982 for a tapered wing. Piper would add seats (Cherokee Six) and power (Archer III and Dakota), but the original design intention of four-seats, fixed gear had now been fully realized.
Further annealing the Piper Cherokee Warrior to the training market was an airframe that could be easily flown and maintained—along with an ability to stand up to the rigors of student use and abuse. Plus, it makes for a familiar transition to other Piper singles, including the complex Arrow, as students work through their ratings.
Piper Warrior Maintenance and Safety
One reason training operations prefer the Warrior is maintainability—from the firewall forward to the back of the panel—there’s easy access. Plus, with its simple systems and familiar Lycoming powerplant, most all mechanics can work on it. For students, the airplane’s manual flap system, actuated by a bar between the front seats, contributes to an air of simplicity.
On the other hand, a scan of the NTSB’s 100 most recent Warrior wrecks shows that those flaps aren’t always well managed on go-arounds. Runway loss of control (RLOC) accounted for 17 percent of the wrecks.
Current Market: Piper Warrior for Sale
There are other airplanes that are faster, or carry more. But the Piper Warrior’s reputation as a basic airplane with no glaring deficits equates to more than 30,000 flying today. And the fleet has certainly increased in value. The current Aircraft Bluebook suggests a 1997 PA28-161 Warrior III retails for around $80,000, and we’re hearing of a market demand as small flight schools add them to flight lines. Planes used for private use— especially ones with paint, interior and avionics upgrades—sell for north of $100,000. You can read more about the Piper Warrior in AVweb’s sister publication Aviation Consumer.
A couple of oversights:
The Cherokee 140 wasn’t the “grandaddy” of a full line of Cherokees. The first Cherokees were Cherokee 150s and 160s in 1962–two years before the 140. The 140 came along to produce a trainer to compete with the 150–the Piper Colt wasn’t cutting it in the sales department. Piper made it a two-place, with snap-in back seats as an option–and took out the baggage compartment and door to cut costs. Contrary to popular lore, the engine is the same as the original Cherokee 150, at 150 h.p.–NOT derated to 140 hp–the 140 moniker was simply to differentiate from the Cherokee 150.
Accident-wise, the Cherokee 140 still had the short wing (high sink rate) and the short stabilator (less effective). The Warrior didn’t come about in 1982–it was introduced as a 1974 model–instead of competing with the 150–the Warrior competed with the 172–with a 150 hp Lycoming, a 174 sq. ft tapered wing (same sq. footage as a Skyhawk, and a 150 hp engine. It’s no accident that Warriors have the same wing sq. footage, the same Lycoming engines, and even the fuel tanks hold 18 gallons a side if filled to the tabs–exactly what a 172 holds. They cruise within a couple of knots of each other, and climb within 5 fpm of each other. The longer stabilator is much better in the flare. The Warrior also has a longer cabin with 4 full-size seats, and a wider door. It also did away with the direct-connected nosewheel–the original Cherokees had a direct connection, which resulted in the nosewheel being cocked in a crosswind landing–early Cherokees had a much worse runway loss-of-control than even the high-wing Skyhawks.
As trainers, the Warriors initially didn’t fare well compared to the Cessna 152. Cessna crowed “OUR trainer only burns 5.5 gph.” Piper responded by instituting “instructional cruising speed”–throttle back to 2050 rpm and you’ll go about 100 mph–about the same speed as a 150–on the same 5.5 gph.
Price-wise, a 1980 Warrior goes for $43,000 according to Aircraft Bluebook, while the same year Skyhawk lists for $80,000–same performance (though the Skyhawk jumped $10,000 last quarter, the Warrior jumper $13,000). For a 2000 Skyhawk, the figure is $155,000 vs. $85,000 for the Warrior–both are up substantially.
As an FBO, I have owned about 35 Skyhawks over the years, and about 50 Warriors. Much as I love the Skyhawk, it’s hard to beat the economics of the Warrior–two airplanes, nearly identical performance.