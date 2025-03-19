Weather Glider Enables More Sustainable Data Collection

Meteomatics, a Pennsylvania-based weather intelligence and technology company, announced today that its Meteoglider reusable radiosonde platform is now available worldwide. The Meteoglider is a product of R2Home, a company founded in 2019 by Yohan Hadji. Meteomatics acquired Hadji’s company and rebranded the “glidersonde” as the Meteoglider.

According to Meteomatics, the lightweight glider is capable of collecting high-quality atmospheric data as effectively as a radiosonde launched by a weather balloon. But the glider enables weather data organizations to bring back the radiosondes for reuse. Conventional radiosondes typically disappear with weather balloons, the company said, as they drift and burst at high altitudes. “With the Meteoglider, Meteomatics offers companies and national weather services the first solution to recover and reuse radiosondes at scale.”