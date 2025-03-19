NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Weather Glider Enables More Sustainable Data Collection

Reusable lightweight glider lets weather data collectors recover costly radiosondes

Mark Phelps
Yohan Hadji with the Meteoglider. Credit: Meteomatics/Darrin Vanselow

Meteomatics, a Pennsylvania-based weather intelligence and technology company, announced today that its Meteoglider reusable radiosonde platform is now available worldwide. The Meteoglider is a product of R2Home, a company founded in 2019 by Yohan Hadji. Meteomatics acquired Hadji’s company and rebranded the “glidersonde” as the Meteoglider.

According to Meteomatics, the lightweight glider is capable of collecting high-quality atmospheric data as effectively as a radiosonde launched by a weather balloon. But the glider enables weather data organizations to bring back the radiosondes for reuse. Conventional radiosondes typically disappear with weather balloons, the company said, as they drift and burst at high altitudes. “With the Meteoglider, Meteomatics offers companies and national weather services the first solution to recover and reuse radiosondes at scale.”

Martin Fengler, CEO of Meteomatics, said, “The Meteoglider’s ability to reuse these radiosondes at scale for the first time is a game changer in the weather industry and will open up numerous possibilities for the future of weather forecasting. We look forward to the continued innovation of the Meteogliders under Yohan’s lead as he joins the Meteomatics team.”

