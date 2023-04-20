Kodiak 900 Earns EASA Type Certificate

Daher’s Kodiak 900 single-engine turboprop has received its type certificate from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the company announced at Aero 2023 on Thursday. According to Daher, the first European delivery is scheduled for this fall. The company officially unveiled the Kodiak 900, which earned its FAA type certificate on July 20, 2022, at AirVenture last year.

“With its higher cruise speed, excellent operating efficiency, enhanced climb performance and larger cabin, our Kodiak 900 meets the requirements of many customers who seek a faster aircraft and increased cargo capacity,” said Nicolas Chabbert, Daher Aircraft Division senior vice president.

A larger and faster version of the company’s Kodiak 100, the Kodiak 900 offers a maximum cruise speed of 210 knots, 1,129-NM range and useful load of 3,630 pounds. Features include a fully integrated cargo pod, constant speed five-blade composite propeller from Hartzell and a fifth set of passenger windows. Powered by the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-140A engine, the Kodiak 900 is capable of seating up to 10 people and comes equipped with the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite.