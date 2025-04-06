Lancair Loses Clamshell Door; Pilot Makes Safe Landing

Police photos show the top section of the Lancair ES door is still attached to the door opening; but severed partway down the door structure. Credit: Virginia State Police

Details are still sketchy on yesterday’s report of a door separation involving a Lancair ES shortly after departing from Leesburg Executive Airport (KJYO), Leesburg, Virginia. The flight was bound for Lawrence Timmerman Airport (KMWC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The pilot/owner, 63-year-old Dan O’Brien, returned to KJYO and made a safe landing.

Flight data recorded by FlightAware shows the Lancair took off at 8:46 a.m. and climbed to an altitude of roughly 4,000 feet in the next seven minutes. It then began a descent that quickly reached a rate of 846 feet per minute before stabilizing at an altitude of 2,850 feet. The last few minutes of the flight show descent rates in the normal range of 500 fpm as O’Brien executed his landing at KJYO.