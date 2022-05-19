Aircraft Shipments Rise In Q1 2022

Aircraft shipments increased across all segments during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 compared to the same time period last year, according to the First Quarter 2022 General Aviation Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report (PDF) published by General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) on Thursday. GAMA reported that turboprop airplanes saw the biggest jump with a 31-percent rise in shipments from 84 in Q1 2021 to 110 in Q1 2022. Piston airplane shipments rose to 263 compared to 231 in the first quarter of last year, marking a 13.9-percent increase. Business jet deliveries rose 4.4-percent to 118 in Q1 2022. Overall airplane shipments increased 14.7-percent.

“This report shows increasing light airplane deliveries from a number of companies that have leveraged the new CS/Part 23 airworthiness standards for both new aircraft models and upgrades,” said GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce. “The upward trajectory in light airplane segment is attributable to the regulatory reforms undertaken by several regulatory bodies that enable new technology and new aircraft and entrants. We are optimistic that further implementation of these standards across global regulators will continue to advance safety while bringing new and exciting aircraft to the GA market.”

On the rotorcraft side, overall helicopter shipments increased 7-percent seeing 39 piston and 98 turbine helicopters delivered last quarter compared to 36 and 92 respectively in Q1 2021. However, aircraft billings dipped, with total airplane billings coming in at $3.7 billion, a 5.9-percent drop relative to $4.0 billion in last year’s Q1. Total helicopter billings fell 17.3-percent from $0.6 billion in Q1 2021 to $0.5 billion in Q1 2022.