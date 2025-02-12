NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

USN EA-18G ‘Growler’ Down in San Diego: Crew Safe

Two-seat electronic-warfare aircraft crashed into bay on a bad-weather approach to NAS North Island

U.S. Navy photo. Credit: Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros/18th Wing Public Affairs

A U.S. Navy EA-18G “Growler” electronic warfare aircraft crashed this morning (February 12) in San Diego Bay near Shelter Island. Both crew members ejected and were picked up within minutes by a fishing boat, transferred to a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) vessel, and taken to a hospital. They are reported in stable condition.

The two-seat jet was reportedly on approach to the North Island Naval Air Station in San Diego at about 10:15 a.m. Pacific time. The site of the crash is just off the departure end of Runway 29 at NAS North Island, though it is not clear which runway the aircraft was attempting to land on.

The Growler was assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 135 based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state and was at NAS North Island for exercises. Weather at the time included low ceilings and foggy conditions at the site of the accident. A report published by the U.S. Naval Institute referred to radio traffic indicating that the Growler overflew the intended landing runway before crashing in the narrow harbor. No one on the surface was reported injured.

Multiple witnesses, including a news video crew that was on site for another assignment, reported a violent crash into the water at high speed. According to a Navy statement, “Naval Base Coronado has stood up an Emergency Operations Center in response to the mishap, and assessment of the crash site is ongoing.

“The cause of the crash is under investigation.”

