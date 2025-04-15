China Orders Halt To Boeing Deliveries

China's government has told airlines to stop taking delivery of Boeing jets as it squares off with the U.S. in a tariff-driven trade war. Bloomberg first reported the decision by Beijing, which also includes stopping the import of parts and supplies from U.S. aviation companies. Other media are citing Bloomberg's report but haven't been able to immediately corroborate the account, which is based on comments from unnamed sources. However, President Donald Trump appeared to confirm the report in a Truth Social post. "Interestingly, they just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will 'not take possession' of fully committed to aircraft," the president wrote.

Boeing shipped 130 aircraft, most of them 737s, in the first quarter of 2025 but it's not clear how many of those went to China. Bloomberg said in its report that Boeing was preparing to send about 10 737s to China when the order from Beijing was sent. The move came after China boosted tariffs on U.S. goods to 125 percent in response to Trump raising the tariff on Chinese imports to 145 percent. It's not clear how long the Boeing ban will be in effect but some analysts are predicting it will be used as a bargaining chip in negotiations between the two countries.