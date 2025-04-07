NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Cruise Hangs Out On A Stearman

The next Mission Impossible moving, Final Reckoning, has a lot of aircraft involvement, including star Tom Cruise hanging from a Stearman.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Screengrab/Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Actor Tom Cruise gets some serious hang time in his next Mission Impossible role, this time with sequences on a two Stearmans. The 62-year-old Cruise is featured in a new trailer for Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. The stunts were shot in England. But he's not just hanging around the classics. His character Ethan Hunt apparently gets control of an aircraft carrier and some stick time in a fighter in his normal quest to save the world.

Although his last effort, Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning, had a number of aerial stunts, it would appear the follow-on, which is the eighth in the franchise, tries to out-stunt that effort. The seventh movie drew $571 million at the box office but that was considered lukewarm given the high cost of making the movies. Cruise didn't want to discuss details or his future as Hunt when asked about it by Empire. “You gotta see the movie,” he said “It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience.”

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Five Hurt In HondaJet Overrun
Aviation NewsFive Hurt In HondaJet OverrunRuss Niles
Europe, Japan Sixth Generation Fighter Program Gathering Steam
Aviation NewsEurope, Japan Sixth Generation Fighter Program Gathering SteamRuss Niles
Ukraine Drone Attack Pilot Describes His Role
Aviation NewsUkraine Drone Attack Pilot Describes His RoleRuss Niles
UK Investigators Want Better Whole Aircraft Parachute Placards
Aviation NewsUK Investigators Want Better Whole Aircraft Parachute PlacardsRuss Niles
SNF Observations: Blazing Sun, Economic Storm Clouds
Aviation NewsSNF Observations: Blazing Sun, Economic Storm CloudsEditorial Staff
UK-Based USAF Fighter Wing Brings F-35A Complement Up To Strength
Aviation NewsUK-Based USAF Fighter Wing Brings F-35A Complement Up To StrengthMark Phelps