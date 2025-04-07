Cruise Hangs Out On A Stearman

Actor Tom Cruise gets some serious hang time in his next Mission Impossible role, this time with sequences on a two Stearmans. The 62-year-old Cruise is featured in a new trailer for Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. The stunts were shot in England. But he's not just hanging around the classics. His character Ethan Hunt apparently gets control of an aircraft carrier and some stick time in a fighter in his normal quest to save the world.

Although his last effort, Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning, had a number of aerial stunts, it would appear the follow-on, which is the eighth in the franchise, tries to out-stunt that effort. The seventh movie drew $571 million at the box office but that was considered lukewarm given the high cost of making the movies. Cruise didn't want to discuss details or his future as Hunt when asked about it by Empire. “You gotta see the movie,” he said “It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience.”