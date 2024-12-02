Delta Stowaway Arrested For Return Flight Disturbance
A stowaway on a Delta flight from JFK to Paris was taken off her return flight Sunday.
A Russian woman who bypassed security at JFK and stowed away on a Delta flight to Paris last week has been arrested in France for causing a disturbance on the return flight. The unidentified woman, who has been described as a Russian national with a U.S. green card, was being held at Charles De Gaulle Airport since Thursday and was escorted to a Delta plane for the return flight Sunday when she allegedly kicked up a fuss. She was subsequently arrested and is now in police custody.
The woman made headlines last week when she managed to sneak through security and past gate agents to get on the nearly full flight to Paris. She hid in the bathrooms before flight attendants got suspicious and discovered she didn't have a seat assignment. The incident raised questions about JFK's and Delta's security protocols, and Delta told People Magazine the airline is "conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end."