Delta Stowaway Arrested For Return Flight Disturbance

A Russian woman who bypassed security at JFK and stowed away on a Delta flight to Paris last week has been arrested in France for causing a disturbance on the return flight. The unidentified woman, who has been described as a Russian national with a U.S. green card, was being held at Charles De Gaulle Airport since Thursday and was escorted to a Delta plane for the return flight Sunday when she allegedly kicked up a fuss. She was subsequently arrested and is now in police custody.