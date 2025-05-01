DOT Unveils New Incentives To Boost ATC Workforce

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced a new set of initiatives on Thursday aimed at accelerating the hiring and retention of air traffic controllers across the nation.

“Today’s actions will supercharge the air traffic controller workforce from both retention and hiring side of the equation – bringing us one step closer to reversing decades of staffing declines,” said Duffy.

The plan includes a limited-time incentive package to retain experienced controllers nearing retirement, offering a 20 percent lump-sum bonus for each additional year they remain on the job. New hires and graduates of the FAA’s Air Traffic Controller Academy who successfully complete initial qualification training will earn a $5,000 incentive. Those assigned to one of 13 hard-to-staff locations will receive an enhanced $10,000 bonus.

The agency also noted it aims to improve efficiency by reducing wait times for medical and security clearances and expand the number of instructors at the Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City. Additionally, a new Learning Center will be established to enhance training capabilities.