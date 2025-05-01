NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

DOT Unveils New Incentives To Boost ATC Workforce

The U.S. Department of Transportation unleashed new incentives to strengthen the air traffic controller workforce.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced a new set of initiatives on Thursday aimed at accelerating the hiring and retention of air traffic controllers across the nation.

“Today’s actions will supercharge the air traffic controller workforce from both retention and hiring side of the equation – bringing us one step closer to reversing decades of staffing declines,” said Duffy.

The plan includes a limited-time incentive package to retain experienced controllers nearing retirement, offering a 20 percent lump-sum bonus for each additional year they remain on the job. New hires and graduates of the FAA’s Air Traffic Controller Academy who successfully complete initial qualification training will earn a $5,000 incentive. Those assigned to one of 13 hard-to-staff locations will receive an enhanced $10,000 bonus.

The agency also noted it aims to improve efficiency by reducing wait times for medical and security clearances and expand the number of instructors at the Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City. Additionally, a new Learning Center will be established to enhance training capabilities.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association praised the move, calling it a “meaningful step” toward rebuilding the workforce and modernizing the nation’s air traffic control infrastructure.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
JetBlue And United In Talks To Form Partnership
Aviation NewsJetBlue And United In Talks To Form PartnershipAmelia Walsh
Arizona Airport Scraps Landing Fees For Light Aircraft
Aviation NewsArizona Airport Scraps Landing Fees For Light AircraftAmelia Walsh
Dynon And Trig Avionics Announce Merger
Aviation NewsDynon And Trig Avionics Announce MergerAmelia Walsh
SpaceX Inches Closer To Becoming Its Own Texas City
Aviation NewsSpaceX Inches Closer To Becoming Its Own Texas CityAmelia Walsh
Failure To Deice Cited In Fatal Phenom 300 Crash
Aviation NewsFailure To Deice Cited In Fatal Phenom 300 CrashAmelia Walsh
Firefly Aerospace Alpha Rocket Fails During Launch
Aviation NewsFirefly Aerospace Alpha Rocket Fails During LaunchAmelia Walsh